Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Invacare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 556,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,847. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

