Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $128.05 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00146027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00156845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.41 or 0.99824150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00806978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.67 or 0.06935209 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,639,717,581 coins and its circulating supply is 2,493,350,761 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

