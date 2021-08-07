1inch 24-Hour Volume Reaches $367.45 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. 1inch has a market cap of $478.22 million and approximately $367.45 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00006075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00861650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041047 BTC.

About 1inch

1INCH is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

