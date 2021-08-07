Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,216 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $144.09. 3,826,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.