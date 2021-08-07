Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 1.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.