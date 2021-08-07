Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,740.72. 678,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,584.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.