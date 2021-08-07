Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 28 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.42. 2,660,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $444.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

