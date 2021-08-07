CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,778. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

