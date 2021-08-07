CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CVS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,778. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
