Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. 2,515,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

