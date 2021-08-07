Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 453,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.