The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.834-4.917 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.300 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. 425,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,777. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.56.
In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
