Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 192,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

