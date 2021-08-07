Athene (NYSE:ATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. 759,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,703 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

