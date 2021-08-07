AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 25,004 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $171.13. 3,164,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,312. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

