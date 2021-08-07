Revolution Populi Price Up 72.6% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $52.40 million and $1.61 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00864164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00099922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041053 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

