Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.60. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $229.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.