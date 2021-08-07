MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 77,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.