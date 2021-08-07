Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $641,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

