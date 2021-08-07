Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

