Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 643 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,605. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

