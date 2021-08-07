Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $20.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.