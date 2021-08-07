Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 398,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.