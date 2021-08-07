Add.xyz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,117.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $21,117.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00863252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00099826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.