Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $30,692.63 and approximately $61,395.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.98 or 0.00863410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00099897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

