Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $364,405.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $27.70 million and $364,405.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00010601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00143461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00158005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.63 or 0.99667379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00805889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance's official Twitter account is @coingecko

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

