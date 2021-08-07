Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $277.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.90 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.87. 560,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,920 shares of company stock worth $19,385,274. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.