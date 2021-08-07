Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MD stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. 957,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

