Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,512. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.