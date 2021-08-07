Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. 9,084,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,241. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

