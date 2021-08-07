Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $406.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

