Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

