Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.