TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 312 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.54. 6,086,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.