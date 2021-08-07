Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

SRI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 96,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

