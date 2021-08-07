Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 309,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

