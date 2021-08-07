Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.910-$3.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.91-3.08 EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $37.20. 972,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

