NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.