SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. 327,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,742. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

