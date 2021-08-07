Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

HPGLY stock remained flat at $$114.11 on Monday. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

