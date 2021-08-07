Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OSTK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.05. 1,042,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,462. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $19,858,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $26,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $15,571,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

