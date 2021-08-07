Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGZY. downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY remained flat at $$6.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.46.

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

