Plair Price Hits $0.0001 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Plair has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $50,333.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plair has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00862606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00041042 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.