Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $363.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

