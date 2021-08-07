Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.09. 570,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

