Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Immunic stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 381,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

