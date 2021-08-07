Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,111. The firm has a market cap of $762.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

