Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

POSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.