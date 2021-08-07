Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.70. The stock had a trading volume of 117,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

