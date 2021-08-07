Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. 313,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,817. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $14,326,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

