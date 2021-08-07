Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $37,417.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004573 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000107 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

